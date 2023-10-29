Augustana Vikings Hockey Unbeaten Weekend

Get our free mobile app

The Augustana Vikings showed how much they liked playing their first games in the mountains with back-to-back wins over the weekend. Improving to 3-2-1 after wins against the Denver University and Colorado College.

On Friday, Augustana tallied the exhibition shootout win over No. 2 Denver to cap off one of the biggest moments in the young history of Viking hockey. The game will officially go down in history as a tie as the exhibition shootout won’t be officially recorded.

Augustana battled back from a 3-0, 4-2 and 5-4 Denver advantage to force overtime and secure the exhibition shootout win.

Here's the breakdown:

Wisconsin opened up the game with a 3-0 advantage before Owen Bohn and Hunter Bischoff netted goals to force the game to 3-2 after 20 minutes.

Both teams battled hard throughout the second frame but the score remained 3-2.

In a physical third period Denver prevailed to open the scoring back up as the game moved to 4-2.

Arnaud Vachon and Hayden Hennen lit the lamp to push the game square at four apiece.

The Pioneers answered with their fifth goal of the net after a lengthy review.

Chase Brand played hero as he tied the game 5-5 with 20 seconds remaining to force overtime.

After five minutes of play the game was scored officially as a tie but the Vikings walked away with a shootout goal from Jack Jensen.

Game 2 of their mountain road trip Augustana powered past Colorado College 4-3.

A first period surge that carried into the second period and backed by a defensive third period secured the win as Augustana handed CC its first loss of the year.

Augustana opened up the game with a goal 4:55 into the first frame. Colorado College answered back with less than four minutes remaining.

After a CC goal in the late minutes of the first frame, AU wired in a shot from the point off the power play to skate into the locker with a one-goal advantage.

The second period belonged to the Vikings as two goals outlasted CC’s late second period goal.

CC fought back to within one as momentum continued to shift back and forth.

Midway through the third period, Augustana went on the penalty kill as Owen Bohn was assessed a five-minute major.

AU battled throughout the entire penalty kill as the score remained 4-3.

In an effort to square the game, CC pulled its goalie with two-minutes to go but the last ditch attempt was unsuccessful as Augustana pulled out the win.

Augustana continues its road trip as it heads to the Upper Peninsula to face off against CCHA foe Michigan Tech. The puck drops Friday night at 6:07 PM and Saturday at 5:07 PM.

30 famous people you might not know were college athletes Stacker dug deep to find 30 celebrities who were previously college athletes. There are musicians, politicians, actors, writers, and reality TV stars. For some, an athletic career was a real, promising possibility that ultimately faded away due to injury or an alternate calling. Others scrapped their way onto a team and simply played for fun and the love of the sport. Read on to find out if your favorite actor, singer, or politician once sported a university jersey. Gallery Credit: Sophia Crisafulli