Augustana’s Tim Huber is the National Baseball Coach of the Year

It's been a season of firsts for the Augustana University baseball program.

In June, the Vikings captured their first National Championship on the diamond, when they beat Columbus State, 3-2, for the Division II title, in Cary, North Carolina.

Now a month later, Augie head coach Tim Huber is the first Vikings skipper to be named the NCAA Division II National Coach of the Year.

Huber guided Augustana to a school-record 52 wins in 2018, including a NSIC Tournament Championship, a Central Regional Tournament Championship to go along with their first Division-II College World Series National Championship in school history.

The Belle Plaine, Minnesota native just finished his tenth season guiding the Augie program. His overall record is 365-189 (.659). He played his college ball at Minnesota State where he was a two-time All-North Central Conference outfielder in 1999 and 2001.

Huber will accept the coach of the year award in January of 2019 at the American Baseball Coaches Association Convention, in Dallas, Texas.