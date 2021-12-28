Basketball Takeover for Sanford Pentagon Classic this Friday

Area high school basketball teams will play a one-day tournament this Friday at the Sanford Pentagon to wrap up the year.

With the local sports scene in pause mode this week Sioux Falls will put a bow on the year-end finale with a slate of seven high school basketball games.

Sanford Pentagon

This Friday, December 31 the Sanford Pentagon will host the Pentagon Classic where 14 teams will participate in the last tournament of the year.

Games will include both boys and girls games from Class A and Class B beginning at 10:30 AM on Heritage Court.

Below is the schedule:

10:30 AM – Chamberlain vs. Canton

Noon – Sioux Valley vs. Hill City

1:30 PM – Red Cloud vs. Vermillion

3:00 PM – Red Cloud vs Tiospa Zina (Boys)

4:30 PM – Madison vs. White River

6:00 PM – Dakota Valley vs. Sisseton

7:30 PM – Corsica-Stickney vs. Tea Area

Not a bad day, all for $10.00 admission for the seven games. Tickets can be purchased at the door.

Can't make the final two games? No worries. You can watch live action thanks to Midco Sports.