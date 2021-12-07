Believe It: This PGA Champ Endorses Sioux Falls Mayor TenHaken

It's not every day when a city like Sioux Falls has a sports legend chiming in on its upcoming 2022 City Election.

PGA Champion John Daly considers Sioux Falls to be his second home after competing in the annual Sanford International for the last four years. Recently, the pro golfer shared a video about his love for South Dakota’s largest municipality while encouraging all residents to vote during the 2022 City Election. Daly even mentions who he believes is the right candidate to serve the City of Sioux Falls as its mayor for the next four years.

On Facebook, Sioux Falls Mayor Paul TenHaken shows the video message from John Daly to the city and his Facebook followers. In this video, John Daly does endorse Mayor Paul TenHaken and implores others to vote for Mayor TenHaken and give him four more years in office.

John Daly jokes in the video that Mayor TenHaken is not the best golfer out there. However, Daly still believes that he has been one great mayor for the City of Sioux Falls. "I love your place. I love your city. And I love Paul TenHaken. Get out there in April of next year in 2022 and vote for Paul TenHaken as your mayor again," says Daly in his video message to Sioux Falls. Besides showing his support for Mayor TenHaken, Daly notes that he can't wait to be back to compete in the Sanford International in September of 2022.

No matter who you're supporting, don't forget to vote on Tuesday, April 12th! This is your time to exercise your voice and have a say in our city's government.