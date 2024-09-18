Bemidji State Volleyball Coach Passes Away After Cancer Battle

Tragedy has struck Bemidji State University, as the volleyball program, athletic department, school, and community mourn the loss of one of their own.

Per BSUBeavers.com:

It is with a heavy heart and great sorrow that the Bemidji State University Athletic Department must share the news that Beaver Volleyball head coach Kevin Ulmer has passed away Tuesday afternoon after a long battle with cancer surrounded by his family. He was 41 years old.

We ask you to send your thoughts and prayers to the entire Ulmer family, his wife Kate and their three daughters.

Memorials services for Kevin will be announced at a later date.

Kevin was the head coach of the BSU Volleyball program for the past nine seasons after joining the Beaver family in June of 2016. Since taking over the program, he has guided 62 student-athletes to their successes on and off the court. 30 of those have earned Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference All-Academic Team honors with six earning the NSIC Myles Brand All-Academic with Distinction Award which is bestowed to those with a cumulative grade point average of 3.75 or higher, exhausting their eligibility and are on track to graduate.

Kevin came to Bemidji State after serving as the head volleyball coach at Bethel College (Ind.) for four seasons and served as an assistant coach at Georgetown College (Ky.).

He graduated from Northwestern College (Iowa) in 2006 with a bachelor's degree in physical education and health education and earned his master's degree in biomechanics and exercise physiology at the University of Kentucky.

Counseling is available through the Student Center for Health and Counseling at Bemidji State located in the first floor of Cedar Hall. More information is available, here.

A Go Fund Me has been established to help the Ulmer family cover medical expenses during this troubling time as well as an NSIC Volleyball Rally for Coach Ulmer has been established and can be found here.

Friday's match at University of Minnesota Crookston has been canceled.

