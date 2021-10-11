Best 8 Foods at This Year’s Postseason Ballparks

One thing is for sure, if the baseball game isn't meeting your expectations the food at these eight stadiums certainly will.

These days ballpark fare is more than a hot dog, popcorn, peanuts, and a beer. Stadiums across the country invest millions in their food service. And most employ an Executive Chef. It's all part of the game experience. And, saving up for the prices you pay takes on a whole new meaning too.

Our friends at Thrillist.com have narrowed down the top offerings for fans who are attending the 2021 Major League Baseball postseason games. In no particular order here's what fans are spending their time in line for:

Chicago White Sox: Guaranteed Rate Field - Elote/corn off the cob

Did you know that fans can bring their food to this ballpark? But just how many will bring their own corn OFF the cob? Elote is grilled Mexican street corn. And in Chicago, it comes on or off the cob. Have it in a bowl smothered in chili, salt, butter, and mayo.

Tampa Bay Rays: Tropicana Field - Cuban at Cubanos

How can you deny pulled pork and ham, salami, with layers of cheese and a tangy pickle? All this on a toasted Cuban roll with mustard is a full meal. If that doesn't fill that hollow spot try the Short Rib Grilled Cheese.

19. Boston Red Sox: Fenway Park - Fenway Frank

Here we go with another dog. On the east coast, his name is Fenway Frank. Described by Thrillist as the most charming wiener in the majors. Huh? You can also feast on cheesesteaks, New England Clam Chowder, or a pot roast sandwich.

Milwaukee Brewers: American Family Field - Bratchos

If you're not eating in the Restaurant (to be named later), then how bout some fried cheese? The Bratchos brings out the best Wisconsin has to offer. Seasoned ground beef, crushed Doritos, and sour cream on a six-inch toothpick. Just make sure your trip to the concessions doesn't coincide with the Sausage Race!

Houston Astros: Minute Maid Park - Texas Smoke

Bring on the BBQ! Yes, the brisket is bigger in Texas. With a side of barbecue-stuffed baked potatoes.

Atlanta Braves: Truist Park - Anything at Waffle House

Here is where good southern comfort food is found.

San Francisco Giants: Oracle Park - Carne asada burrito bowl

Yes, they do have a culinary garden behind the center-field wall at Oracle Park. And you can count on some of that is included in this burrito bowl. And since you're on the west coast, how about Poke, Acai, and sourdough bread bowls?

Los Angeles Dodgers: Dodger Stadium - Dodger Dog

Some things never get old. And when you have a fan favorite, beware if it ever comes off the menu. The Dodger Dog has been the main staple for fans in LA since the early '60s. If the dog doesn't do it for you, maybe the California Pizza or brisket sandwich will.