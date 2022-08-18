Best Thrifting Cities in Iowa, Minnesota, and South Dakota

Things have come a long way from the days of 'hand me down' and 'second-hand' clothes and the negative stigma that sometimes came with them.

Now, buying gently used fashion is all the rage. And some places are embracing it more than others.

In honor of this week's National Thrift Shop Day (August 17), Lawn Love ranked 2022’s Best Cities for Thrifting.

They looked at the number of thrift stores, consignment shops, flea markets, Goodwill boutiques, outlets, and other specialty thrift shops in each city and also factored in Google search interest in thrifting-related keywords over the past year.

In the tri-state area, your best bet for a top thrifting experience is in Des Moines.

Iowa's largest city is 78th of 200 cities overall with an access score of 77 and a Google search ranking of 96.

In Minnesota, the Twin Cities are the go-to thrifting spot.

St. Paul was 91st overall, scoring 97 in access and 35 in Google searches.

Minneapolis was ten spots behind at 101st overall with only a 116 access score, but an impressive 14 Google ranking.

In South Dakota, Sioux Falls was the top thrifting choice at 118th overall with an access ranking of 117 and a way below average 177 Google score.

Not surprisingly some of the biggest cities in America are also the best places to do some second-hand clothes shopping.

BEST CITIES FOR THRIFTING

New York City Houston Los Angeles San Antonio San Diego Phoenix Indianapolis Austin Miami Chicago

As for the places that do not measure up when it comes to thrifting, avoid Nevada and most of California, which combine for eight of the worst thrifting cities in America.

WORST CITIES FOR THRIFTING

Spring Valley, Nevada Sunrise Manor, Nevada Enterprise, Nevada Miramar, Florida Moreno Valley, California North Las Vegas, Nevada Paradise, Nevada Irvine, California Elk Grove, California Thornton, Colorado

