Bill Gross Returns as Athletic Director of Augustana University

We've often heard of coaches returning to their former teams and former players too. Now a familiar face and one that is admired is coming back to Augustana University.

Bill Gross is returning to his former job on an interim basis as Augustana University athletic director. Gross succeeds Slade Larscheid, who announced his decision to step down from the role last week. Gross returns to the role he held for 28 years.

Gross served as Augustana's head men's basketball coach for nine seasons before being named Augustana's director of athletics in 1986.