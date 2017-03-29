Brian Hermanson to Join Augustana University as Linebackers Coach

Brian Hermanson is leaving the University of Sioux Falls to join coach Jerry Olszewski at Augustana University.

Hermanson will become the new linebackers coach for Augustana starting in the 2017 season. Coach Olszewski confirmed the move to with us at ESPN 99.1. He has spent the last two seasons at USF under Jed Stugart.

Currently Hermanson is the defensive coordinator for the Sioux Falls Storm.