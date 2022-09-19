Bridge Demolition to Disrupt I-229 Traffic in Sioux Falls

If you're driving on Interstate 229 in Sioux Falls late at night this week, there's a detour in your future.

The South Dakota Department of Transportation (SDDOT) says that demolition of the 60th Street North bridge I-229 will begin Tuesday (September 20).

The work will commence from 8:00 PM to 6:00 AM for three nights.

During the demolition process, I-229 will be closed from the I-90 interchange to Benson Road in both directions. A detour route will be in place during the closure.

The prime contractor on the $6.5 million project is Grangaard Construction, Inc. of Watertown.

The overall completion date for the project is August 11, 2023.

For the latest on road and weather conditions, road closures, construction work zones, commercial vehicle restrictions, and traffic incidents, please visit https://sd511.org or call 511.

