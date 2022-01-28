Broncos Finalizing Deal With Packers OC Hackett

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. (AP) — A person with knowledge of the negotiations tells The Associated Press that the Denver Broncos are finalizing a deal to hire Packers offensive coordinator Nathaniel Hackett as their head coach. Hiring Hackett would raise speculation that the Broncos were trying to lure star Green Bay quarterback Aaron Rodgers to Denver in the offseason. The Packers were the top seed in the NFC playoffs but were upset 13-10 by the 49ers last weekend. The Broncos fired Vic Fangio after a 7-10 season. The Broncos have had 10 starting quarterbacks and no playoff appearances since winning the Super Bowl in Peyton Manning's final game six years ago.