CBS Sports Network and Summit League Announce National TV Slate
Recently, we received the news that the Summit League and CBS Sports Network would partner to deliver nationally televised basketball matchups this season, and now we have further exciting details.
The league and sports network announced the 13-game slate that will be featured on national television this season.
The Jacks and the Yotes will of course be part of the action, with both programs receiving at least 3 games that will be televised nationally. In total, the Coyotes have 3 contests on the schedule, and the Jackrabbits have four.
The Summit League Tournament Semifinals and Championship Games will also be televised, with those games participants of course yet to be determined.
Here is the complete schedule:
2023-24 Summit League Basketball schedule on CBS Sports Network
|Date
|Time
|Sport
|Matchup
|12/29/2023
|8 p.m. ET/7 p.m. CT
|MBB
|St. Thomas at North Dakota
|12/31/2023
|1 p.m. ET/12 p.m. CT
|WBB
|South Dakota State at North Dakota
|12/31/2023
|3 p.m. ET/2 p.m. CT
|MBB
|Omaha at South Dakota
|1/6/2024
|8 p.m. ET/7 p.m. CT
|MBB
|Weber State at Oral Roberts
|1/25/2024
|7 p.m. ET/6 p.m. CT
|MBB
|Kansas City at South Dakota State
|1/28/2024
|4 p.m. ET/3 p.m. CT
|WBB
|Oral Roberts at South Dakota State
|2/4/2024
|5 p.m. ET/4 p.m. CT
|MBB
|South Dakota at South Dakota State
|2/10/2024
|4 p.m. ET/3 p.m. CT
|MBB
|Oral Roberts at South Dakota State
|2/24/2024
|2 p.m. ET/1 p.m. CT
|MBB
|North Dakota at North Dakota State
|3/11/2024
|1:30 p.m. ET/12:30 p.m. CT
|WBB
|Women’s Basketball Semifinal
|3/11/2024
|4 p.m. ET/3 p.m. CT
|WBB
|Women’s Basketball Semifinal
|3/12/2024
|4:30 p.m. ET/3:30 p.m. CT
|WBB
|Women’s Basketball Championship
|3/12/2024
|9:30 p.m. ET/8:30 p.m. CT
|MBB
|Men’s Basketball Championship
It's a great opportunity for more eyes and ears on the Summit League, which we of course know and love well here in Sioux Falls.
View the entire release here for further details.
Source: The Summit League