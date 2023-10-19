CBS Sports Network and Summit League Announce National TV Slate

Recently, we received the news that the Summit League and CBS Sports Network would partner to deliver nationally televised basketball matchups this season, and now we have further exciting details.

The league and sports network announced the 13-game slate that will be featured on national television this season.

The Jacks and the Yotes will of course be part of the action, with both programs receiving at least 3 games that will be televised nationally. In total, the Coyotes have 3 contests on the schedule, and the Jackrabbits have four.

Get our free mobile app

The Summit League Tournament Semifinals and Championship Games will also be televised, with those games participants of course yet to be determined.

Here is the complete schedule:

2023-24 Summit League Basketball schedule on CBS Sports Network

Date Time Sport Matchup 12/29/2023 8 p.m. ET/7 p.m. CT MBB St. Thomas at North Dakota 12/31/2023 1 p.m. ET/12 p.m. CT WBB South Dakota State at North Dakota 12/31/2023 3 p.m. ET/2 p.m. CT MBB Omaha at South Dakota 1/6/2024 8 p.m. ET/7 p.m. CT MBB Weber State at Oral Roberts 1/25/2024 7 p.m. ET/6 p.m. CT MBB Kansas City at South Dakota State 1/28/2024 4 p.m. ET/3 p.m. CT WBB Oral Roberts at South Dakota State 2/4/2024 5 p.m. ET/4 p.m. CT MBB South Dakota at South Dakota State 2/10/2024 4 p.m. ET/3 p.m. CT MBB Oral Roberts at South Dakota State 2/24/2024 2 p.m. ET/1 p.m. CT MBB North Dakota at North Dakota State 3/11/2024 1:30 p.m. ET/12:30 p.m. CT WBB Women’s Basketball Semifinal 3/11/2024 4 p.m. ET/3 p.m. CT WBB Women’s Basketball Semifinal 3/12/2024 4:30 p.m. ET/3:30 p.m. CT WBB Women’s Basketball Championship 3/12/2024 9:30 p.m. ET/8:30 p.m. CT MBB Men’s Basketball Championship

It's a great opportunity for more eyes and ears on the Summit League, which we of course know and love well here in Sioux Falls.

View the entire release here for further details.

Source: The Summit League

10 Wealthiest Cities in South Dakota Where are the wealthiest communities in the state? Well, according to a recent study by Homesnacks, the top spot is located right here in the Sioux Empire



10 Most Dangerous Cities in South Dakota Cities on the east and west side of the Missouri River have made the latest list of South Dakota's Most Dangerous Cities for 2021.

Roadsnacks recently released its most 'Dangerous Cities' list and here in The Mount Rushmore state there are a few surprises, especially at the top. To determine the most dangerous cities in the state, Roadsnacks looked at the FBI's report on the latest violent crime, along with property crime statistics.

And surprisingly, the town with the most murders per capita in the state has less than 3,000 residents. Take a look at the list below.

For a look at the detailed list, visit roadsnacks.com Story Source: Roadsncaks