Celebrating the Science of Sports in Sioux Falls

On Sunday January 27 at the Sioux Falls Arena, the Sanford Sports Science Institute will be 'Celebrating the Science of Sports'.

Sanford Sports and Augustana University are teaming up to highlight the advancements and education in sports through science.

The event will feature a number of interactive scientific booths related to sports in which prizes will be awarded for participation.

The event will take place during the Augustana vs. Minnesota State basketball doubleheader from 1:30-4:30 PM.

The Augustana women's basketball game tips off at 1:30 PM with the men to follow.

There will be a small show to kick off the event during halftime of the women's game.

Tickets start at only $12 for adults and $5 for youth for the basketball games and that gains you entrance into the event.

During the event there will be education session at the different booths all while celebrating how far we have come in sports.