Check Your Powerball Tickets: Sioux Falls Has Big Winner

Winning the lottery feels like it's almost impossible. But it does happen to very lucky people who purchase these life-changing tickets.

At the time of this post, the new Powerball Jackpot total is the largest in history at $1.9 billion. This massive amount is after there were no winners in last Saturday's drawing. Can you imagine winning this?! Well, one person from South Dakota was pretty close to winning the original amount of $1.6 billion. A Powerball Jackpot ticket sold in a South Dakota convenience store just won a portion of this money.

On Sunday morning, our friends at the South Dakota Lottery say that a lottery ticket sold in Sioux Falls won some of the Powerball Jackpot prize money. A post from the South Dakota Lottery’s Facebook page even confirmed this exciting news. How much money was this lucky ticket worth? Enough to buy a private island and maybe even hire your own housing staff.

The winning ticket sold at another Casey's in Sioux Falls is worth...$1,000,000! Although it's not the $1.6 billion from Saturday evening, that is still a significant amount of money. This winning Powerball Jackpot ticket was sold in the Casey's General Store located on East 10th Street.

Here are the winning numbers from November 5, 2022: 28-45-53-56-69 and the Powerball was 20.

If you are the winner of one million dollars, then the South Dakota Lottery has a message for you:

If you are Saturday's winner, please sign the back of your ticket immediately and visit a Lottery validation center to claim your prize!

Don't worry: There is still another chance for you to become a billionaire! The next drawing for the Powerball Jackpot will be Monday, November 7th.

Looks like I'm getting another Powerball Jackpot ticket!

