Living, working, and playing in South Dakota. Yep, a trifecta that's been the talk of the country over the last several years continues to draw more and more families and businesses to make a home in the Rushmore State.

Get our free mobile app

While the cost of living continues to rise nationwide South Dakota remains one of the most affordable states.

Ranked at #21 South Dakota has an average Cost of Living Index of 94.5. With no individual or corporate income tax, a person's cash-in-pocket is much greater.

Take a look below at how South Dakota compares with surrounding states.

LOOK: The 25 least expensive states to live in Here are the top 25 states with the lowest cost of living in 2022, using data Stacker culled from the Council for Community and Economic Research Gallery Credit: Aubrey Jane McClaine