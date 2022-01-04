Dan Lennon Invitational Returns to DakotaDome

VERMILLION, S.D.—South Dakota director of track and field Lucky Huber is pleased to announce the return of the Dan Lennon Invitational held on Mildred J. Hillenbrand Memorial Track inside the DakotaDome on March 21-22, 2022.

The long-running high school track and field event was not held in the DakotaDome for the past three years due to DakotaDome construction and the COVID-19 pandemic.

The name Dan Lennon is synonymous with track and field in South Dakota collegiate circles. A longtime Coyote track and field coach, Lennon organized the first-ever USD Invitational in 1949. It was renamed the Dan Lennon Invitational in 1975 and has become one of the premier high school track and field meets in the state today. It moved into the DakotaDome for the first time in 1980.

The two-day meet is split between school size with Class A competition on Monday, March 21, with Class B competition to follow on Tuesday, March 22. The meet is sanctioned for athletes to compete from the states of South Dakota, Minnesota, Iowa and Nebraska.

Past results and a complete meet history is available on GoYotes.com here.

The meet schedule and registration information for high school coaches is available here.