ESPN’s Dan Orlovsky Goes to Bat for 2024 Minnesota Vikings

The 2024 Minnesota Vikings don't have a ton of analysts currently lining up to call them a contender, let alone a playoff team.

But they do have one big personality at ESPN expressing a ton of optimism ahead of the preseason kicking off.

Dan Orlovsky, who's most infamous NFL moment came against the Vikings as a member of the Detroit Lions, is not selling his shares of Vikings stock just yet.

Despite moving on from Kirk Cousins and losing a couple of key pieces in free agency, Orlovsky offered up a very positive take on Minnesota's upcoming campaign on the Pat McAfee Show this week:

It's hard to disagree with Orlovsky entirely. After all, despite the plentiful injuries last year in Minnesota paired with a slow start; the team still was vying for a playoff spot late in the season.

Whether it's Darnold or McCarthy to start, it's clear that despite the tough division they're in, the Vikings will have their chance of making some noise.

The Vikings preseason slate opens up on Saturday, August 10th when the team plays host to the Raiders, and the team opens the regular season on Sunday, September 8th against the New York Giants on the road.

Per VegasInsider, the Minnesota Vikings projected win total is hovering between 6.5 and 7.5 wins for the 2024 season.

