Delayed Start For South Dakota Schools
School delays for Wednesday, March 15, 2023
Arlington School District - 2 HR Late Start
Brookings School District - 2 HR Late Start
Central Lyons School District - Buses on hard surface roads only
Colman-Egan School District - 2 HR Late Start
Elkton School District - 10:00 AM Start
Flandreau School District - 10:00 AM Start
Oldham-Ramona School District - 2 HR Late Start
Rutland School District - 90-Minute Late Start
Sioux Valley School District - 10:00 AM Start
Volga Christian School - 10:00 AM Start
West Lyon Community School - Buses on hard surface roads only
Snow Alert
Road Conditions
BRRRR: The 15 Coldest Cities in America
The list below is from Niche. They put together their list of the coldest cities in the county by looking at which ones had "the coldest average low temperatures during the winter months." Keep scrolling to see the 15 coldest cities in the United States.