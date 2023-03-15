Delayed Start For South Dakota Schools

School delays for Wednesday, March 15, 2023

Arlington School District - 2 HR Late Start

Brookings School District - 2 HR Late Start

Central Lyons School District - Buses on hard surface roads only

Colman-Egan School District - 2 HR Late Start

Elkton School District - 10:00 AM Start

Flandreau School District - 10:00 AM Start

Oldham-Ramona School District - 2 HR Late Start

Rutland School District - 90-Minute Late Start

Sioux Valley School District - 10:00 AM Start

Volga Christian School - 10:00 AM Start

West Lyon Community School - Buses on hard surface roads only

