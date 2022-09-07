Despite Loss, No Drop for South Dakota State in Latest Rankings

Despite a hard-fought defeat in their opening game of the season, 3rd ranked South Dakota State remains in the same spot in the latest AFCA FCS Top 25 rankings heading into Week 2.

In total, there are 5 MVFC teams featured in the poll, including an additional 4 in the receiving votes category.

South Dakota State traveled East this past week to take on the Iowa Hawkeyes, falling in a touchdown-less game 7-3. This weekend, the Jacks open their home schedule as they host UC-Davis, a 6:00 pm kickoff.

Here is the complete poll (MVFC teams in BOLD):

School (1st votes)Pts.Prev.Next Game
1North Dakota St. (26)6981Sept. 10 vs. North Carolina A&T
2Montana (1)6662Sept. 10 vs. South Dakota
3South Dakota St. (1)6343Sept. 10 vs. No. 25 UC Davis
4Montana St.6244Sept. 10 vs. Morehead St.
5Villanova5865Sept. 10 at LIU
6Sacramento St.5397Sept. 17 at No. 24 Northern Iowa
7Missouri St.5068Sept. 10 vs. No. 14 UT Martin
8East Tennessee St.41711Sept. 10 at The Citadel
9UIW41014Sept. 10 at Nevada
10Chattanooga40513Sept. 10 at Eastern Illinois
11Eastern Washington39012Sept. 10 at Oregon
12Stephen F. Austin36810Sept. 10 at Louisiana Tech
13Delaware35419Sept. 10 vs. Delaware St.
14UT Martin34615Sept. 10 at No. 7 Missouri St.
15Jackson St.34317Sept. 10 at Tennessee St.
16Holy Cross24418Sept. 10 at Buffalo
17Weber St.22520Sept. 10 at Utah St.
18Kennesaw St.2166Sept. 10 at Cincinnati
19Southern Illinois1759Sept. 10 vs. Southeast Missouri St.
20t.Rhode Island16024tSept. 10 at Bryant
20t.SE Louisiana16016Sept. 10 at Florida Atlantic
22William & Mary124NRSept. 10 vs. Campbell
23Mercer8423Sept. 17 vs. The Citadel
24Northern Iowa7221Sept. 10 at North Dakota
25UC Davis6722Sept. 10 at No. 3 South Dakota St.

Others Receiving Votes: Samford, 59; Richmond, 44; Furman, 30; Harvard, 22; Portland St., 18; Illinois St., 17; Dartmouth, 16; Austin Peay, 14; Princeton, 12; Fordham, 10; Central Arkansas, 7; Houston Baptist, 7; South Dakota, 5; VMI, 5; Youngstown St., 4; Florida A&M, 3; North Carolina Central, 3; Elon, 2; Georgetown, 2; North Dakota, 2; Eastern Illinois, 1; Eastern Kentucky, 1; Idaho, 1; Nicholls, 1; South Carolina St., 1.

The South Dakota Coyotes are in the others receiving votes category, but will need to be at their best this week, as they travel to take on #2 Montana. That game is scheduled to kick off on Saturday at 2pm from Missoula.

It's an impressive start for the Missouri Valley, a conference that could see a lot of teams in and out of the rankings this season as one of the most competitive conferences in the country.

