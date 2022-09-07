Despite Loss, No Drop for South Dakota State in Latest Rankings

Despite a hard-fought defeat in their opening game of the season, 3rd ranked South Dakota State remains in the same spot in the latest AFCA FCS Top 25 rankings heading into Week 2.

In total, there are 5 MVFC teams featured in the poll, including an additional 4 in the receiving votes category.

South Dakota State traveled East this past week to take on the Iowa Hawkeyes, falling in a touchdown-less game 7-3. This weekend, the Jacks open their home schedule as they host UC-Davis, a 6:00 pm kickoff.

Here is the complete poll (MVFC teams in BOLD):

School (1st votes) Pts. Prev. Next Game 1 North Dakota St. (26) 698 1 Sept. 10 vs. North Carolina A&T 2 Montana (1) 666 2 Sept. 10 vs. South Dakota 3 South Dakota St. (1) 634 3 Sept. 10 vs. No. 25 UC Davis 4 Montana St. 624 4 Sept. 10 vs. Morehead St. 5 Villanova 586 5 Sept. 10 at LIU 6 Sacramento St. 539 7 Sept. 17 at No. 24 Northern Iowa 7 Missouri St. 506 8 Sept. 10 vs. No. 14 UT Martin 8 East Tennessee St. 417 11 Sept. 10 at The Citadel 9 UIW 410 14 Sept. 10 at Nevada 10 Chattanooga 405 13 Sept. 10 at Eastern Illinois 11 Eastern Washington 390 12 Sept. 10 at Oregon 12 Stephen F. Austin 368 10 Sept. 10 at Louisiana Tech 13 Delaware 354 19 Sept. 10 vs. Delaware St. 14 UT Martin 346 15 Sept. 10 at No. 7 Missouri St. 15 Jackson St. 343 17 Sept. 10 at Tennessee St. 16 Holy Cross 244 18 Sept. 10 at Buffalo 17 Weber St. 225 20 Sept. 10 at Utah St. 18 Kennesaw St. 216 6 Sept. 10 at Cincinnati 19 Southern Illinois 175 9 Sept. 10 vs. Southeast Missouri St. 20t. Rhode Island 160 24t Sept. 10 at Bryant 20t. SE Louisiana 160 16 Sept. 10 at Florida Atlantic 22 William & Mary 124 NR Sept. 10 vs. Campbell 23 Mercer 84 23 Sept. 17 vs. The Citadel 24 Northern Iowa 72 21 Sept. 10 at North Dakota 25 UC Davis 67 22 Sept. 10 at No. 3 South Dakota St.

Others Receiving Votes: Samford, 59; Richmond, 44; Furman, 30; Harvard, 22; Portland St., 18; Illinois St., 17; Dartmouth, 16; Austin Peay, 14; Princeton, 12; Fordham, 10; Central Arkansas, 7; Houston Baptist, 7; South Dakota, 5; VMI, 5; Youngstown St., 4; Florida A&M, 3; North Carolina Central, 3; Elon, 2; Georgetown, 2; North Dakota, 2; Eastern Illinois, 1; Eastern Kentucky, 1; Idaho, 1; Nicholls, 1; South Carolina St., 1.

The South Dakota Coyotes are in the others receiving votes category, but will need to be at their best this week, as they travel to take on #2 Montana. That game is scheduled to kick off on Saturday at 2pm from Missoula.

It's an impressive start for the Missouri Valley, a conference that could see a lot of teams in and out of the rankings this season as one of the most competitive conferences in the country.

