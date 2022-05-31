Did You Know There Are 7 South Dakota Cheese Producers?
This is Cheese! Cubed, sliced, grated, shredded, smoked, soft, hard, aged, stinky, melted, baked. From that list, I wager that you have a cheese that fits into one or all of those categories.
One of the most popular and available cheeses is cheddar. mozzarella, swiss, parmesan, Havarti, gouda, and feta are other popular varieties.
Cheese is commonly made from the milk of beef cows, goats, sheep, and buffalo.
Goat Cheese Benefits
Sheep's Milk Cheese
South Dakota may not be the cheese capital of the world but we do have some of the top quality producers in the Upper Plains and Midwest.
Below you can get to know the people who make South Dakota cheese.
