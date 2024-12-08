Dominant First Half Leads Jackrabbits Past Grizzlies

The South Dakota State Jackrabbits faced off with the Montana Grizzlies on Saturday afternoon in a rematch of last year's FCS National Title game.

The Jacks came in with just one loss this year against FCS competition, and once again proved why they are one of the best teams in the country.

The Jacks played a tight first frame with the Grizzlies on Saturday, capturing a 7-3 lead before a dominant second quarter gave the team a 21-3 lead at the halftime break.

Per GoJacks.com:

Mark Gronowski accounted for four touchdowns — two passing and two rushing — as two-time defending champion South Dakota State opened its Football Championship Subdivision playoff push with a 35-18 victory over Montana Saturday afternoon at Dana J. Dykhouse Stadium. In winning the rematch between the two teams that played in last season's national championship game, the third-seeded Jackrabbits improved to 11-2 overall. Montana, seeded 14th, ended its season with a 9-5 record. SDSU moves on to host No. 6 Incarnate Word in quarterfinal action at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Dec. 14. The game will be televised on ESPN. The Jackrabbits defeated UIW, 45-24, on Sept. 7 in their home opener.

Over 10,000 fans were in attendance on Saturday, with next week's clash against Incarnate Word expected to be an even bigger draw.

For a full recap of the game, and a preview of the Incarnate Word matchup soon to follow, visit GoJacks.com.

Source: GoJacks.com

