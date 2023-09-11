Dominant Sioux Falls Lincoln Remains atop SD Media Poll

The South Dakota High School Football season needs to slow down. Already three weeks in, we have yet another set of rankings to break down.

Following another impressive almost unfathomable outcome, Sioux Falls Lincoln retains the top spot in AAA following their shutout of then-number-two Jefferson.

The Patriots dominated the Cavaliers 48-0, and received all 25 first place votes in the poll this week from SD Media.

O'Gorman surged to #2 following their win over Tea Area, while Jefferson, Harrisburg, and Brandon Valley finished out the AAA ranks.

In AA, Tea dropped from #2 to #3 while Pierre received 24 of 25 first place votes.

Here's the poll:

Class 11AAA

1. Lincoln (25) 3-0 125 1

2. O’Gorman 3-0 92 3

3. Jefferson 2-1 68 2

4. Harrisburg 2-1 64 4

5. Brandon Valley 1-2 20 RV

Receiving votes: Roosevelt 3, Washington 3.

 

Class 11AA

1. Pierre (24) 3-0 124 1

2. Yankton 3-0 93 3

3. Tea Area (1) 2-1 82 2

4. Watertown 2-1 46 4

5. Spearfish 2-1 21 RV

Receiving votes: Sturgis 7, Aberdeen Central 1, Huron 1.

 

Class 11A

1. Dell Rapids (22) 3-0 122 1

2. West Central (1) 3-0 95 2

3. Canton (2) 3-0 83 3

4. Sioux Falls Christian 1-2 28 RV

5. Lennox 2-1 26 5

Receiving votes: Dakota Valley 21.

 

Class 11B

1. Winner (24) 4-0 124 1

2. Sioux Valley (1) 4-0 100 2

3. Bridgewater-Emery/Ethan 4-0 67 3

4. Elk Point-Jefferson 2-1 44 4

5. Hot Springs 3-1 26 5

Receiving votes: Deuel 11, Tri-Valley 3.

 

Class 9AA

1. Parkston (21) 3-0 121 1

2. Hamlin (3) 4-0 97 2

3. Howard (1) 3-1 68 3

4. Elkton-Lake Benton 4-0 47 4

5. Wall 3-1 33 5

Receiving votes: Freeman/Marion/Freeman Academy 7, Stanley County 2.

 

Class 9A

1. Canistota (12) 4-0 112 2

2. Warner (13) 3-0 111 1

3. Wolsey-Wessington 2-1 62 3

4. Harding County/Bison 4-0 50 4

5. Philip 3-0 29 5

Receiving votes: Gregory 6, Alcester-Hudson 4, Lyman 1.

 

Class 9B

1. Faulkton Area (25) 4-0 125 1

2. De Smet 3-1 97 2

3. Hitchcock-Tulare 3-1 71 3

4. Avon 3-1 41 4

5. Herreid/Selby Area 3-1 28 5

Receiving votes: Corsica-Stickney 9, Dell Rapids St. Mary 4.

