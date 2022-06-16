You Could Wait Out Doomsday In a Fancy Bunker in South Dakota

You Could Wait Out Doomsday In a Fancy Bunker in South Dakota

Canva
Get our free mobile app

Doomsday Bunkers Still Available in South Dakota

7 Most Common Snakes in South Dakota

South Dakota may not have creepy crawlies like they do in Australia. But, there are a fair amount of snakes to be found here.
A few can be found in the Black Hills, some enjoy life on the west-river plains and several are concentrated in the southeastern part of the state along the Missouri River.

There are seven common species of snake that can be found throughout the state, including our one venomous species.

Inside Minnesota's Largest Candy Store

I had been to Minnesota's Largest Candy Store once before, but they did some pretty cool things since the last time I was there. They added a bunch of superheroes, Star Wars stuff, and a candy band.

According to their Facebook page, Jim's Apple Farm is actually how the now huge candy store got its start. It is located in Jordan, MN and you can't miss it. It is a huge yellow building.

Even though candy is mentioned in the name, they have a little bit of everything. They have fresh baked pies and cookies and fudge. We walked in and it smelled amazing!

They also have the largest selection of sodas! Then there is chocolate and taffy and gummies and chips and puzzles and games. So much stuff!

They even have a Zoltar machine like in the movie, Big. I had to check that out. He told me the only helping hand is at the end of my arm. Gee, thanks Zoltar.

There were even crickets and worms! Not gummy worms, but actual worms.
They also have candy from all over the world!

The store is seasonal, however. November is their last month of operation for the season.

 

Did you know that one of the largest survival communities on earth is right there in South Dakota? It's literally a town of blast-resistant bunkers retired over 50 years ago. Before you roll your eyes, look at how much has changed since the beginning of 2020. It seems planet earth is on an uncertain path so perhaps it's time to look at this again.

Vivos xPoint has aquired former military bunkers located near the Black Hills, just south of the city of Edgemont. The area covers approximately 18-square miles.

The entire area is a former in southwest South Dakota is a former Army Munitions Depot, with 575 hardened concrete military bunkers. Built by the Army Corps of Engineers as a secure base to store bombs and munitions, it was retired in 1967.

The site is reportedly adding a chapel, a general store, a restaurant, gym, shooting ranges, and a bar. And if there's anything needed in a doomsday situation, it's probably a bar.

The bunkers are bomb-resistant and can comfortably sleep 10 to 20 people each. The company also boasts that it has a runway, is completely off-grid, and offers top-notch security. The bunker community has only one road going in and out so the Vivos security team can see anyone - or anything - coming up the road for 3 miles.

What sounds like an apocalyptic sci-fi movie script comes with a price. The bunker, which is 26' x 80' and at least 400 feet from your like-minded neighbor, will set you back $35,000 with an annual ground rent of $1,000.

In the event that above ground is a desolate barren wasteland, these pics will show you what you'll be living in:

Vivos xPoint points out on its website that "Noah didn't wait for the rain before building the ark." In other words, be ready and prepared.

 

 

 

Filed Under: Bomb Shelters, bunker, doomsday, South Dakota, Vivos xPoint
Categories: Articles
Comments
Leave A Comment
Back To Top