Double-Double Helps South Dakota’s Ciara Duffy Grab Top Summit League Honors
It's been a week of firsts for South Dakota sophomore Ciara Duffy.
Saturday (December 30) in the Summit League opener, she notched her first collegiate double-double with a career high 24 points and ten rebounds in a win over Denver.
That effort has earned Duffy her first-ever conference Player of the Week honor.
In the Denver game, Duffy was 10-of-12 from the floor and collected a pair of steals.
She is USD's second leading scorer, averaging 11 points a game.