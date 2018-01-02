It's been a week of firsts for South Dakota sophomore Ciara Duffy.

Saturday (December 30) in the Summit League opener, she notched her first collegiate double-double with a career high 24 points and ten rebounds in a win over Denver.

That effort has earned Duffy her first-ever conference Player of the Week honor.

In the Denver game, Duffy was 10-of-12 from the floor and collected a pair of steals.