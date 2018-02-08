Dwyane Wade Trade Involves Skyforce Connection on Deadline Day

The NBA trade deadline can claim that Sioux Falls Skyforce assets past and present were part of the carousel as the Miami Heat made a pair of moves before the cutoff.

Trade number one is the reacquisition of Dwyane Wade from the Cleveland Cavaliers. Recall that Wade left South Beach in free agency prior to last season for a stint with Chicago then rejoined LeBron James in Cleveland after the Bulls cut him loose in September of 2017.

To create a roster spot for Wade’s arrival, someone had to go. That’s A.J. Hammons who has been with the Sioux Falls Skyforce for the entire season so far on assignment. Much like Jarnell Stokes in 2016, the Skyforce retain that player’s rights because Hammons has logged at least ten games of service on assignment in Sioux Falls.

The other player involved in Miami moves is former Skyforce forward Okaro White. His path has been a little rockier since breaking a bone in his foot early in the season. White was traded to Atlanta in exchange for Luke Babbitt who excelled with the Heat last season. The Hawks promptly cut White which makes him a free agent and will need to heal before being court-ready.

In a sense, for the second-straight major deadline for NBA player movement Sioux Falls has played a part in big names that changed jerseys via trade. A.J. Hammons and Dwyane Wade in the most recent example and DeAndre Liggins back in June 2017 who was traded from Houston to the Clippers as part of the Chris Paul transaction.