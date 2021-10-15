Eagles Trade Zach Ertz to Arizona Cardinals

Zach Ertz time in Philadelphia is over.

The Eagles trade the franchises all-time best tight end to the Arizona Cardinals in exchange for cornerback Tay Gowan and a 2022 5th-round pick, sources tell ESPN.

Philadelphia of course drafted Dallas Goedert in the second-round of the 2018 draft, meaning the end of the road for Ertz was a matter of not if, but when. The when tapped Ertz on the shoulder today, being sent to Arizona, a team in need of his services after losing their tight end Maxx Williams.

Ertz and Goedert were essentially spitting time in the Eagles offense, but the reps will not all fall to Goedert, a talented receiving and blocking tight end who is averaging 14.4 yards per catch this season.

Now, the Cardinals get Ertz, only one of the more prolific receiving tight ends in the league. At age 30, he has caught 18 balls for 189 yards and two scores, including having four catches for 29 yards and a touchdown in the Eagles' Week 6 loss to the Bucs, his final game in an Eagles uniform.

Ertz had a tremendous career with the Eagles after being a second-round pick from Stanford in 2013. He has the most receptions (116) in a single season by a tight end in NFL history, and most by an Eagles player in single-game (15),

The Eagles also add Gowan, the 223 overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft out of Central Florida to their secondary.