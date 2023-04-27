ESPN 2023 NFL Draft Trade Tracker, Everything You Need To Know

The 2023 NFL Draft begins Thursday with live coverage on ESPN 102.3/AM 1000 KSOO. Coverage kicks off at 6:00 PM.

Bert Remien and Dustin Baker continue to break down picks and possibilities on Overtime beginning at 11:00 AM. Follow along with ESPN with the Draft Trade Tracker. We tracked every first-round trade involving the 2023 NFL draft, which has seen eight of the first 15 picks change hands -- including the No. 1 pick, which the Chicago Bears dealt to the Carolina Panthers.

These trades date back more than two years when the Los Angeles Rams sent their first-rounder to the Detroit Lions as part of a package to acquire quarterback Matthew Stafford.

Stafford isn't the only big-name veteran quarterback affecting the first round of this year's draft. Trades for Russell Wilson, Trey Lance and Deshaun Watson will make an impact, not to mention Monday's trade between the Green Bay Packers and New York Jets involving Aaron Rodgers.

Here are all of the draft-pick deals for Day 1 selections this year, including one pick that is on its fourth team. That would be the No. 29 pick, which has gone from the San Francisco 49ers to the Miami Dolphins to the Denver Broncos to the New Orleans Saints in deals involving Lance, edge rusher Bradley Chubb and new Broncos coach Sean Payton.

Also, check out the full draft order, follow all 259 selections, and track the best prospects.

