Exciting New Addition to Downtown Sioux Falls Greenway!

Downtown Sioux Falls is already a destination location with Sculpture Walk, a wide variety of shops, bars, restaurants, and entertainment venues. So this addition will be some very tasty frosting on an already pretty nice cake!

According to Pigeon 605 and Sioux Falls Business with Jodi Schwan, the Downtown River Greenway project is gearing up to become a reality as soon as the spring of 2025.

The plans will add a "riverwalk on the west side of the Big Sioux and upper falls", where there isn't one right now.

"The greenway development will run alongside The Steel District’s office and restaurant building as well as its retail and residential space wrapped around a parking ramp. Much of the area is currently Kiwanis Park."-Sioux Falls Business with Jodi Schwan

But that isn't all. There will be a shelter where the Parks & Recreation Department will hold events, where people can have lunch, create art, do yoga, sit & dream, etc. The city would also like to include art there, perhaps as an extension of the Sculpture Walk.

According to the artist's renderings, there may be a firepit seating area and other seating space with tables and chairs. They are even planning to include a small dog park at the south end of the greenway.

The plan is to break ground on the project this fall and to have it completely done by spring 2025.

This beautiful greenway will add even more family-friendly green space in downtown Sioux Falls.

Sources: Pigeon 605 and Sioux Falls Business with Jodi Schwan