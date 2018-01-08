Field Set for Fourth Annual Sanford Pentagon Heritage Classic

Teams from South Dakota and Iowa will participate in an all-day basketball classic at the Sanford Pentagon.

Each season the folks at the Sanford Pentagon hold numerous classics giving teams from South Dakota and the surrounding states the opportunity to play on Heritage Court. This year's Heritage Classic features nine games spread across the entire day on January 13th.

The Heritage Classic will consist of both girls and boys basketball games. Teams from South Dakota include Ipswich, Clark Willow Lake, Aberdeen Roncalli, Sioux Falls Christian, Lennox, and St. Thomas More.

West Lyon, South O'Brien, and George-Little Rock will all be making the trip from Iowa to participate in the event.

Tickets are $10 for adults and $5 for students/seniors. One admission gets access to every game throughout the day on Heritage Court.

Sanford Pentagon Heritage Classic - Jan. 13, 2018