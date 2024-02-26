Augustana, USF Men and Women Open NSIC Tourney Wednesday

Augustana, USF Men and Women Open NSIC Tourney Wednesday

NSIC/Unsplash

The Northern Sun Conference Men's and Women's Basketball Tournaments begin on Wednesday with four play-in contests at the higher seed's campus.

All four Augustana and USF Men's and Women's teams will need to win a game on Wednesday before earning a trip to the Sanford Pentagon for the remainder of the tournament.

On the Women's side, both Augie and USF will travel to take on a team on the road on Wednesday, while both Men's teams will play host.

We'll start on the Women's side, where Augie has earned the 12 seed and will take on Southwest Minnesota State in Marshall. As for USF, the Cougars will travel to take on UMD in Duluth:

NorthernSun.org
For the Men's side of things, Augie and USF will also both play on Wednesday, but both teams have earned higher seeds and therefore will host games that night.

USF and Augie are on opposite sides of the bracket. Here's how things look for the USF Men:

NorthernSun.org
And for Augie:

NorthernSun.org
Don't miss out on all of the action. For the latest news and updates, as well as how to follow along, follow both program's links below.

Sources: NorthernSun.orgUSF Cougars and Go Augie

