Fire Destroys Mitchell Perkin&#8217;s Restaurant

Fire Destroys Mitchell Perkin’s Restaurant

JP Skelly

Residents in Mitchell, South Dakota have lost another restaurant, this time to fire.

Just after midnight Wednesday firefighters were called to the Perkin's Family Restaurant. Upon arriving the building was showing heavy smoke. Firefighters then entered the building to conduct a search where they encountered heavy fire.

Three other outside fire units were called in to battle the blaze.

Get our free mobile app

JP Skelly of KORN reports that crews knocked down the blaze in about two hours.

This is another blow to the community of Michell in losing not only another business but another restaurant. Recently Burger King and Hardee’s closed. Whiskey Creek closed earlier this year.

On a brighter note, it was announced Monday a new Italian restaurant is planned for the Western Building that’s being renovated in downtown Mitchell.

The South Dakota Fire Marshal is being called in as well as the Division of Criminal Investigation. At this point, no cause has been determined.

Source: JP Skelly KORN

LOOK: Where people in South Dakota are moving to most

Stacker compiled a list of states where people from South Dakota are moving to the most using data from the U.S. Census Bureau.

Gallery Credit: Stacker

Beef Steaks, Ham, and Other Groceries That Rose in Price in the Midwest

Stacker used Bureau of Labor Statistics data to find the grocery items that saw the largest price increases from April to May in the Midwest.

Gallery Credit: Stacker

Ten Things You Can Do To Protect Your Dog In Cold Weather

The cold weather can take it's toll on your four legged friend, these tips will help ensure they stay happy and healthy

Gallery Credit: Jeanne Ryan

Filed Under: Fire, Mitchell South Dakota, Perkins restaurant
Categories: Articles, Newsletter ESPN, South Dakota
Comments
Leave A Comment

More From KSOO-AM / ESPN Sioux Falls