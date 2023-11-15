Fire Destroys Mitchell Perkin’s Restaurant

Residents in Mitchell, South Dakota have lost another restaurant, this time to fire.

Just after midnight Wednesday firefighters were called to the Perkin's Family Restaurant. Upon arriving the building was showing heavy smoke. Firefighters then entered the building to conduct a search where they encountered heavy fire.

Three other outside fire units were called in to battle the blaze.

JP Skelly of KORN reports that crews knocked down the blaze in about two hours.

This is another blow to the community of Michell in losing not only another business but another restaurant. Recently Burger King and Hardee’s closed. Whiskey Creek closed earlier this year.

On a brighter note, it was announced Monday a new Italian restaurant is planned for the Western Building that’s being renovated in downtown Mitchell.

The South Dakota Fire Marshal is being called in as well as the Division of Criminal Investigation. At this point, no cause has been determined.

Source: JP Skelly KORN

