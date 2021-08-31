WATCH: Mitchell School District Parents Angry Over Mask Mandate

It was just announced during Monday night's Mitchell School Board meeting that they will reinforce a mask mandate for all district buildings beginning on Wednesday, September 1st. A previous story explains that this means masks will be required in all Mitchell K-12 buildings from 7:00 AM to 4:30 PM. Masks will also be required on school buses at all times.

A large crowd gathered in an auditorium for the Mitchell School Board's vote. In the end, the board voted 5-0 to change its "Safe Return to Schools" protocol. This decision was not well-received.

Members of the community strongly expressed their opinions in front of the Mitchell School Board. This video from Twitter speaks for itself.

Get our free mobile app

When you watch the video, you can clearly hear someone in the crowd say, "This is ridiculous!" Another person says later in the video, "Shame on you!" No matter what was said in this video, it's obvious the majority of people were very disappointed and upset by the decision from the Mitchell School Board.

This is not the first time people have powerfully voiced their opinions on masks at a Mitchell School Board meeting. Last year, Mitchell police officers had to remove a man from a school board meeting after refusing to wear a mask while inside the building. During this tense moment when the officers arrived, one person said "Are you seriously going to do this? This is embarrassing." Yes, the officers really did it...the man in the video gave them no choice.



In a story from KORN News in Mitchell, the Board will review its decision at its Monday, November 8th meeting.