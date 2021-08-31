Mask Mandate in Mitchell School District, Again
Beginning this week anyone who enters a Mitchell School District building will be required to wear a face mask. The ruling came during the Mitchell School Board meeting Monday.
The Mitchell School Board voted 5-0 to change its Safe Return to Schools protocol. Masks will be required in all Mitchell K-12 buildings from 7:00 AM to 4:30 PM and on school buses at all times. The majority of those attending strongly disagreed with the decision.
In a report filed by J.P. Skelly of KORN News, Jeff Sand told the board it’s not so much about masks as it is about mandates. "Mandates are a slippery-slippery slope. If we start making any mandates at the school board level, what's to come down the road?"
Amy Stemper was attending Monday's meeting voicing her opinion: "We need to protect our children while giving them the opportunity to have as (many) morals as possible."
About 300 people attended the meeting.
The Mitchell School Board will have a review on the decision on November 8.