Mask Mandate in Mitchell School District, Again

Matthew Hatcher/Getty Images

Beginning this week anyone who enters a Mitchell School District building will be required to wear a face mask. The ruling came during the Mitchell School Board meeting Monday.

The Mitchell School Board voted 5-0 to change its Safe Return to Schools protocol. Masks will be required in all Mitchell K-12 buildings from 7:00 AM to 4:30 PM and on school buses at all times. The majority of those attending strongly disagreed with the decision.

In a report filed by J.P. Skelly of KORN News, Jeff Sand told the board it’s not so much about masks as it is about mandates. "Mandates are a slippery-slippery slope. If we start making any mandates at the school board level, what's to come down the road?"

Get our free mobile app

Amy Stemper was attending Monday's meeting voicing her opinion: "We need to protect our children while giving them the opportunity to have as (many) morals as possible."

About 300 people attended the meeting.

The Mitchell School Board will have a review on the decision on November 8.

See How School Cafeteria Meals Have Changed Over the Past 100 Years

Using government and news reports, Stacker has traced the history of cafeteria meals from their inception to the present day, with data from news and government reports. Read on to see how various legal acts, food trends, and budget cuts have changed what kids are getting on their trays.
Filed Under: Mask mandate, Mitchell School Board, Mitchell School District, Mitchell South Dakota
Categories: Articles, Newsletter ESPN
Comments
Leave A Comment
Back To Top