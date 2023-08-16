Take a Look at the First South Dakota High School Football Poll

High School Football in our great state is just about ready to get underway for the 2023 season.

The first official SD Media poll has been released, with several familiar schools gracing the top of their respective class rankings.

One of the biggest surprises is that it is Lincoln, not Jefferson that is the top ranked program in AAA.

Get our free mobile app

Take a look at the latest poll from SD Media:

Class 11AAA

1. Lincoln (9) 66

2. Harrisburg (5) 62

3. Brandon Valley (1) 49

4. Jefferson (1) 37

5. O’Gorman 24

Receiving votes: Stevens 1, Roosevelt 1.

Class 11AA

1. Pierre (14) 78

2. Tea Area (2) 64

3. Yankton 44

4. Brookings 24

5. Aberdeen Central 20

Receiving votes: Watertown 9, Spearfish 1.

Class 11A

1. Dell Rapids (14) 78

2. West Central 46

3. Sioux Falls Christian (1) 45

4. Canton (1) 42

5. Dakota Valley 16

Receiving votes: Madison 12, Lennox 1.

Class 11B

1. Winner (14) 78

2. Elk Point-Jefferson (2) 58

3. Sioux Valley 39

4. McCook Central/Montrose 24

5. Bridgewater-Emery/Ethan 23

Receiving votes: Hot Springs 13, Deuel 4, Woonsocket/Wessington Springs/Sanborn Central 1.

Class 9AA

1. Howard (12) 73

2. Wall (3) 59

3. Parkston 50

4. Hamlin (1) 39

5. Bon Homme 9

Receiving votes: Elkton-Lake Benton 5, Hanson 5.

Class 9A

1. Gregory (15) 79

2. Warner (1) 53

3. Wolsey-Wessington 46

4. Castlewood 31

5. Canistota 18

Receiving votes: Harding County/Bison 9, Philip 2, Lyman 2.

Class 9B

1. Hitchcock-Tulare (12) 70

2. De Smet (4) 54

3. Herreid/Selby Area 50

4. Dell Rapids St. Mary 24

5. Faulkton Area 22

Receiving votes: Corsica-Stickney 15, Sully Buttes 3, Kadoka Area 1, Avon 1.

Most teams in our area kickoff the season next Friday and Saturday, August 25th and 26th. Get out and enjoy the Friday Night Lights!