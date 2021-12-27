Five Funniest Town Names in South Dakota

2

Gayville was the first town I thought of when I had the idea to do a list of the funniest sounding town names in South Dakota. It will always make out-of-staters chuckle. A news release 2009 about "Jackass 3" said that Gayville was going to be a shooting location, but I couldn't find any confirmation that it actually was.

So where did Gayville get it's name? It was a railroad town built in 1872 and was named for Elkanah Gay, the first depot agent with the railroad.