Five MVFC Teams Including SDSU Land in Preseason Athlon Poll

It's not football season just yet, but as we inch closer, preseason rankings and predictions continue to trickle out.

Athlon Sports has officially released its Preseason Top 25 poll, and safe to say it's very complimentary of the Missouri Valley Football Conference.

After the MVFC landed two teams in last year's final four, including the eventual National Champion North Dakota State Bison, they are heavily represented in the preseason poll.

It's already time to buckle up if your a fan of the Bison or their neighbors to the South in Brookings. The Bison own the top spot, but are trailed by South Dakota State after a terrific season that ended in the Semifinal.

Here is the top 10 in the rankings (MVFC Teams in Bold):

1) North Dakota State

2) South Dakota State

3) Montana

4) Montana State

5) Missouri State

6) Sacramento State

7) Southern Illinois

8) Villanova

9) Kennesaw State

10) Stephen F. Austin

21) UNI

Others Receiving Votes: North Dakota

The game that will surely captivate FCS fans nationwide during the regular season will be the 1-2 battle between the Jackrabbits and the Bison from Fargo on October 15th.

Additionally, that stretch isn't kind to SDSU, as they face off with rival South Dakota at home the week prior, and take on North Dakota in Grand Forks the week after.

Football fans are amped for what should be another great season of MVFC and FCS football this fall.

The FCS National Title Game will take place this season on January 7th in Frisco, Texas.

