Since 2010, the population of South Dakota has gone up by over 80,000 people. If you are one of those new arrivals, or you are just passing through visiting our land of infinite variety, you may not realize the seemingly innocent things you could say that would inspire a flurry of capital letters in an Internet comment.

To keep yourself in the good graces of those in our state, here are the five things you should never say to a South Dakotan.

"Kai-yo-tee" (Coyote)

Getty Images/iStockphoto

Yes, the cartoon character has been around in Looney Tunes since 1948. Yes, when you google "how to pronounce coyote" you will be given the confirmation bias of a robotic pronunciation. But much the way the French do not audibly pronounce letters in their language, we don't pronounce the E at the end of "coyote." KAI-yoat. Especially in Vermillion at the University of South Dakota where you can hear one say "Go, 'Yotes." They don't say "Go, Yotees."

"Do you have electricity/Internet/running water/etc?"

iStock

It's so stupid to ask this question. We don't have skyscrapers or gigantic entangled freeways, but we have all of the same technology the rest of the developed world has. We just have more farmland and less city sprawl.

"Oh, I love the movie Fargo!"

PolyGram/Grammercy Pictures

That's North Dakota. And almost all of that movie takes place in Minnesota, barely in North Dakota, and nowhere in South Dakota. However, much of season two of the Fargo TV series did take place in Sioux Falls.

"Chislic is gross"

Natasha/Hot 104.7

We didn't invent it, but the origins of chislic in America start in South Dakota. It is thought that German people from Russia settled in in Dakota Territory in the late 19th century and brought their skewered meat on a stick with them. It isn't always served on a stick anymore, but you can make any hunk of meat edible by frying it and adding tons of salt and seasoning.

"You're From South Dakota? I was in Sioux City once!"

Natasha/Hot 104.7

Outside of South Dakota, Iowa, and Nebraska, the world struggles with the fact that Sioux City and Sioux Falls are not only two different cities, but that they are in two different states. If you say Sioux City, South Dakota, or Sioux Falls, Iowa, people on both sides of the Big Sioux River get annoyed.