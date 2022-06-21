Former Big10 Basketball Star Dead at 25

The basketball world was dealt a sad blow, as a former Big 10 basketball star was found dead at the age of 25 on Monday night.

Reports surfaced on Tuesday morning, that former Purdue star Caleb Swanigan was found dead.

During his time on the court at Purdue, Swanigan was named the Big Ten Player of the Year and was a consensus first-team All American during his sophomore season.

After that season, he entered the NBA Draft as selected with the No. 26 pick by Portland Trailblazers.

He would go on to play for the Blazers and Kings in the NBA.

At this time, there was no cause of death according to initial reports.

For someone who was such beloved on the court at Purdue and someone who clearly had a opportunity to play professionally, it adds to how sad this news is for so many basketball fans.