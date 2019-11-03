Former Huskers Head Coach Tim Miles Finds a New Job
Former Nebraska Cornhuskers head men's basketball coach Tim Miles has found a new job.
The former head coach has landed with FOX Sports as a College Basketball Analyst.
He will serve as a game analyst for the networks of Fox, Fox Sports 1 and Fox Sports 2.
Miles was always a great interview at Nebraska and always had a great enthusiasm about the game.
This a solid get for Fox Sports as they continue to try and close an enormous gap between them and ESPN.
Miles served as head coach of Nebraska's basketball team for seven seasons before being let go after last year.