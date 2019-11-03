Former Huskers Head Coach Tim Miles Finds a New Job

Former Nebraska Cornhuskers head men's basketball coach Tim Miles has found a new job.

The former head coach has landed with FOX Sports as a College Basketball Analyst.

He will serve as a game analyst for the networks of Fox, Fox Sports 1 and Fox Sports 2.

Miles was always a great interview at Nebraska and always had a great enthusiasm about the game.

This a solid get for Fox Sports as they continue to try and close an enormous gap between them and ESPN.