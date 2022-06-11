Former Minnesota Vikings Wide Receiver Finds New NFL Home

The Minnesota Vikings seem to be set at wide receiver for 2022, which prompted them probably to move on from one of their players who had been on the roster for the past few seasons.

Get our free mobile app

This week, former Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Chad Beebe signed a new deal with the Houston Texans.

Beebe missed all of 2021 with a injury but had played a key role in spot situations for Minnesota since they acquired him as a undrafted free agent in 2018.

In three seasons with Minnesota, Beebe appeared in 20 games for the Vikings.

Chad Beebe is the son of former NFL wide receiver Don Beebe who played for the Green Bay Packers and Buffalo Bills.

it will be very interesting to see what kind of role Beebe takes on in Houston as they are in a much different position than his former team in Minnesota.

For more information on this move, other news surrounding the National Football League and for all 2022 team schedules, you can visit the NFL website.