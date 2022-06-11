Former Minnesota Vikings Wide Receiver Finds New NFL Home

The Minnesota Vikings seem to be set at wide receiver for 2022, which prompted them probably to move on from one of their players who had been on the roster for the past few seasons.
This week, former Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Chad Beebe signed a new deal with the Houston Texans.
Beebe missed all of 2021 with a injury but had played a key role in spot situations for Minnesota since they acquired him as a undrafted free agent in 2018.
In three seasons with Minnesota, Beebe appeared in 20 games for the Vikings.
Chad Beebe is the son of former NFL wide receiver Don Beebe who played for the Green Bay Packers and Buffalo Bills.
it will be very interesting to see what kind of role Beebe takes on in Houston as they are in a much different position than his former team in Minnesota.
The Ultimate Sioux Falls Visitor's Guide: A to Z
Sioux Falls
has lots to explore; fun stuff for the whole family, food of every kind, educational opportunities, and more! If you have out-of-town guests visiting, show them around our city. Eat at places they've never eaten. Take them to places they'd never go. Take some great photos to post on social media (and don't forget the hashtag #HiFromSiouxFalls).
We've even listed some cool hotels where they can stay if you don't have the room.
It's a pretty awesome city and that's why we think you should come and visit. If you're coming on business or pleasure, we've put together a list of places to go and things to see. We know you want to explore the attractions the city is known for like Falls Park, the Arc of Dreams, and the Sculpture Walk, but there's a lot more to see and do than just the touristy (that's really a word) stuff. The best places to go are where the locals go and we have a not your average, ordinary visitor's guide.
Here's a list of over 100 things to do and places to go in Sioux Falls.
for a list of all the places we mention and links to each one. Print it out or save it to your phone and use it as a reference when you're visiting. See you soon!