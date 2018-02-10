Former South Dakota State Baseball Player Receiving WWE Tryout

WWE is in the process of conducting a tryout at their performance center in Orlando, and one of the participants is a former South Dakota State first baseman.

Aaron Machbitz has taken his athletic ability to professional wrestling following his graduation from SDSU. Machbitz was a member of the SDSU baseball team from 2011-2014. He appeared in 184 games during his time with the Jackrabbits.

The Dallas, Texas native has been wrestling under the name "Jaxon Stone" throughout the United States and overseas in Germany. He has appeared as part of "Dojo Wars" with Combat Zone Wrestling (CZW) in the Untied States and overseas with Westside Xtreme Wrestling (wXw) in Germany.

He was one of 37 athletes from around the world that were invited for the first WWE tryout camp of 2018. The camp includes people from a wide range of backgrounds ranging from former UFC fighters to a person with a performing arts degree. A full list of participants has been released by WWE.

He is the second connection to South Dakota that has undergone a tryout camp with the WWE. Sioux Falls native Shayna Baszler, who currently wrestles on WWE NXT's program, went through a tryout camp in 2016.