Former University of Sioux Falls Head FB Coach Gets Power 5 Job

A former University of Sioux Falls head football coach is off to his first Power 5 head coaching gig in the Pac 12.

Get our free mobile app

Kalen DeBoer will be the new head coach at the University of Washington which was confirmed by the Huskies Athletic Department on Monday.

As news broke of DeBoer's hiring, many throughout the college football world have been reacting to the new head coach at Washington.

DeBoer most recently was the head coach at Fresno State, but made his impact in the Sioux Falls area as a head coach as well.

After his college playing days, he became a WR coach at the University of Sioux Falls before becoming an assistant at Washington High School.

After his two years on the Warriors staff, he would return to USF where he would be the offensive coordinator before taking over as the head coach and winning 3 NAIA National Championships.

It will be very interesting to see what kind of immediate impact DeBoer can have on the Huskies program considering their recent struggles.

That said, it wasn't too long ago that Washington was in the College Football Playoff during the 2016 season where they faced off against Alabama so it isn't a place where you can't win big.

One thing is for sure and that is college football fans back in Sioux Falls just became fans of the Washington Huskies as DeBoer has plenty of support in the 605.

For more information on the DeBoer hire, the University of Washington football roster, and their upcoming schedules, you can visit their team website.

TRENDING FROM RESULTS-TOWNSQUARE SIOUX FALLS: