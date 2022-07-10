We see many players move onto coaching after their playing days are over and a recent basketball star in the state of South Dakota is embarking on that path.

Former University of South Dakota star Chloe Lamb is joining the coaching staff at U-Mary.

Lamb just completed her final season at the University of South Dakota where she was named the Summit League Player of the Year.

She also helped the Coyotes advance to the Sweet 16 where they were one of the great stories of the NCAA Tournament.

Get our free mobile app

Lamb will now be tasked with helping others grow the within the game that she has thrived in for years.

For more information on the University of South Dakota women's basketball team, their current roster and their upcoming schedule, you can visit their team website.

For more information on U-Mary women's basketball, their current roster and their upcoming 2022-2023 schedule, you can visit their team website.

Here is the complete release from the U-Mary Athletic Department on the hiring of Chloe Lamb to the women's basketball staff.

BISMARCK, ND – Reigning Summit League Player of the Year Chloe Lamb is making the jump from the court to the bench as the new University of Mary women's assistant basketball coach. UMary Head Coach Rick Neumann selected the South Dakota native to serve as the Marauders assistant coach after she led the University of South Dakota to the program's first NCAA Division I Sweet 16 appearance last spring.

Lamb earned the 2022 Summit League Tournament MVP as the Coyotes won both Summit regular season and tournament titles. She is a four-time All-Summit League selection, earning 1st team honors her last two seasons at USD.

The Women's Basketball Coaches Association (WBCA) selected the Onida, SD, native for its "So You Want To Be A Coach" conference at the 2022 Women's Final Four, where she networked with women's college basketball coaches and administrators throughout the country and connected with other female basketball players while attending sessions on coaching and recruiting strategies.

"We are unbelievably excited to welcome Chloe Lamb to the University of Mary women's basketball program," said Neumann. "She's had unparalleled success as an athlete at USD and is a clear example of what hard work, determination, and competitiveness can do for an athlete. Her accomplishments are impressive but more importantly, it is Chloe's mindset that will be immediately prevalent to our players and serve as inspiration to help them reach their goals.

"As I've gotten to know Chloe it was easy to see she is passionate about the development of the whole person. Her values system aligns perfectly with our Greatness through Virtue strategic plan. Quite simply Chloe's a winner and rising star in this profession."

Lamb will be active in all aspects of the Marauders program with a special emphasis on player development and recruiting.

"I am so excited to begin my coaching journey with Coach Neumann and the University of Mary," said Lamb. "I can't wait to share my experiences and the lessons I have learned to help our team grow. I'm very passionate about basketball and am excited to continue to pursue my passion from the sidelines while working with our players. I'm looking forward to serving our scholar-athletes and being a part of the Marauders community. Hooks Up!"

The Coyotes career leader in games played (162), a total that ranks third all-time in NCAA history, Lamb finished her stellar career third on the USD leaderboard in scoring (1,884 points), second in 3-pointers (253) and seventh in steals (196). She was a member of four straight NCAA tournament teams.

Lamb earned Summit Player of the Year honors as a second- year senior in 2021-22 after averaging 15.8 points, 3.4 rebounds, 2.9 assists and 1.7 steals per game while starting all 35 games at guard. She was also named to the All-Summit League first team and the conference's all-defensive team. At the NCAA tournament she led the Coyotes to wins over Ole Miss (75-61) and 5th ranked Baylor (61-47) on the opening weekend before falling to #12 Michigan 52-49 in the round of 16.

As a senior in 2020-21, Lamb earned All-Summit honors and was the Summit League Tournament MVP after averaging 15.8 points per game, 4.2 rebounds per game, 2.3 assists per game, and 1.9 steals per game. She was 17th in the nation in 3-point percentage (.433) and 32nd in made 3s (61). In 2019-20 the All-Summit 2nd Team and Summit League All-Tournament Team selection produced 11.2 points per game, 3.3 rebounds per game, 2.1 assists per game and 1.3 steals per game. Lamb received Summit League honorable mention honors as a sophomore in 2018-19 after posting 9.6 points per game, 2.7 rebounds per game and 1.6 steals per game and helping the Coyotes to become the first team from the Summit to earn an at-large berth to the NCAA tournament. USD's Female Rookie of the Year and a Summit League All-Newcomer Team choice in 2017-18, she played in all 36 games for the Coyotes as a freshman and helped USD become the first undefeated conference champion in 24 years.

A graduate of Sully Buttes High School with back-to-back South Dakota Class B championships in 2016 and 2017, Lamb earned a bachelor of science degree in kinesiology and sport management - exercise science with a minor in coaching from the University of South Dakota in 2022. She was named to the College Sports Information Directors of America (CoSIDA) Academic All-District team in 2022 and earned Academic All-Summit League honors multiple times.

"It is so great that Chloe is continuing her basketball journey as she is set to begin her coaching career," said West Virginia University Head Coach Dawn Plitzuweit, the 2022 Kay Yow Award recipient and the USD head coach throughout Lamb's collegiate career with the Coyotes. "Chloe unofficially began this career years ago at USD as she was an incredible leader for us on and off the court. The Marauders are going to absolutely love getting to know Chloe and the Lamb family."

Lamb fills a coaching vacancy left at UMary following the departure of Brooke LeMar, who accepted a position as an assistant coach at NCAA Division I Saint Francis in June.

The Marauders made program history last winter after earning their first Northern Sun tournament road win, earning UMary a spot in the Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference (NSIC) quarterfinals.