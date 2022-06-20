Former USD Basketball Head Coach Lands at Arkansas

A former University of South Dakota basketball head coach has found a new home at the major DI level and within the SEC.

It was announced last week that former USD head coach Todd Lee would be joining the Arkansas Razorbacks as an assistant coach.

Lee will become the new Director of Scouting and assistant to the head coach, which happens to be familiar name to South Dakota in Eric Musselman.

Arkansas head coach Eric Musselman had nothing but praise for his newest hire to the staff.

“Todd is exceptionally detailed and specific. He is a veteran coach and he’s here to serve as an additional pair of eyes. He will bring new ideas to the staff on how to view things, how to scheme on both ends of the court and how to attack things. It’s always been a collective deal on our staffs. We are always looking for ideas and input which is why and how our staff has been assembled. One of the things about being a former head coach is, when you’re not a head coach, you know what it takes to be a great assistant and Todd Lee will be a perfect fit in that regard.”

Lee was the 2020-2021 Summit League coach of the year, but injuries halted the success of USD in regards to building on the previous season and USD decided to go in a different direction.

For more information about the hiring of Todd Lee, the Arkansas Razorbacks current roster and other news surrounding the team, you can visit their team website.

 

