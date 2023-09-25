Former Viking Thielen Has Huge Day in Loss to Seattle

Many Vikings fans were unsure how Adam Thielen's next chapter of his career would go with the Carolina Panthers.

Now, after a near career-best showing in Week 3 for the Panthers, it appears Thielen's next career move may turn up aces after all.

Thielen and the Panthers fell to 0-3 with a loss to the Seahawks, but it was a dominant day for the former Minnesota-Mankato star.

Thielen hauled in 11 catches on 14 targets for 145 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 37-27 loss to Seattle.

It was Thielen's second consecutive game with a score.

All told for his career, it was Thielen's fourth-best receiving yardage output of his career, trailing games of 202 (2016), 157 and 166 (2017).

It might be a struggle this season for the Carolina Panthers in general, who after the 0-3 start take on the 0-3 Vikings this weekend, but Thielen may be a bright spot in an otherwise disappointing offense in Charlotte.

The Panthers and Vikings kick things off at noon on Sunday from Bank of America stadium in Charlotte.

Source: Pro Football Reference