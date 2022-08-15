Four Big Ten, Three Big 12 Teams Appear in First AP Top 25

The first AP College Football poll of the 2022 season has arrived. The Big Ten and Big 12 represented well, capturing 7 of the top 25 spots, including landing 4 of the top 10.

Alabama landed atop the rankings for the ninth time overall in program history, and are followed by Ohio State, Georgia, Clemson, and Notre Dame.

Outside of the Buckeyes, Michigan is the highest ranked team from either conference, coming in at #8.

Here is the complete poll, including the 'others receiving votes' category:

TEAM RECORD 1. Alabama (54) 13-2 2. Ohio St. (6) 11-2 3. Georgia (3) 14-1 4. Clemson 10-3 5. Notre Dame 11-2 6. Texas A&M 8-4 7. Utah 10-4 8. Michigan 12-2 9. Oklahoma 11-2 10. Baylor 12-2 11. Oregon 10-4 12. Oklahoma St. 12-2 13. NC State 9-3 14. Southern Cal 4-8 15. Michigan St. 11-2 16. Miami 7-5 17. Pittsburgh 11-3 18. Wisconsin 9-4 19. Arkansas 9-4 20. Kentucky 10-3 21. Ole Miss 10-3 23. Cincinnati 13-1 24. Houston 12-2 25. BYU 10-3

Others receiving votes: Tennessee 180, Texas 164, Iowa 163, Penn State 160, LSU 55, Fresno State 32, Minnesota 31, UCF 27, Purdue 17, Mississippi State 15, Auburn 15, Kansas State 14, Florida 14, North Carolina 9, Boise State 5, Appalachian State 4, Air Force 4, South Carolina 2, Utah State 2, UCLA 2, San Diego State 2, Nebraska 1

In total, 14 Big Ten and Big 12 schools have garnered recognition in the preseason AP Poll. We'll see how it all plays out shortly, as we'll be watching the kickoff of the college football season in just over a week, as Nevada takes on New Mexico State on Friday, August 26th.

Source: ESPN.com

