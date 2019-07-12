Four players from the Sioux Falls Canaries will head to St. Paul for this year's American Association All-Star Game.

Second baseman Alay Lago, outfielder Mike Hart, Pitcher Taylor Hill, and utility player Kevin Taylor have been selected from the Canaries for the all-star game. They will represent the South Division of the American Association at the annual event. Largo and Hart have also been named starters for the event.

The league is putting on two days of festivities as part of the all-star events. On Monday, July 22, Minnesota Vikings receiver Adam Thielen will host a celebrity softball game. Following the celebrity event, the league will hold a home run derby. A country music concert from Drake White and The Big Fire will close out the first night. The annual all-star game will be played on Tuesday, July 23. Those interested in making a trip to St. Paul for the event can find more information here.