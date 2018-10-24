Go Time Is Now for Skyforce Training Camp Hopefuls

Seventeen players have begun their G League journey for the 2018-19 season with the Sioux Falls Skyforce. What follows is a brief introduction of each player and how they came to be with the team.

Austin Chatman is a 6-0 guard from Creighton University who advanced through a local tryout. He has played multiple seasons internationally and was in Switzerland last year.

Charles Cooke is a 6-5 guard who was in camp with the Miami Heat after a season as a 2-way player for New Orleans last season.

Jalen Hayes is a 6-7 rookie forward out of Oakland University selected in the second round of the 2018 G League Draft.

Juwan Howard, Jr. is a 6-6 forward and the son of former NBA player and current Miami Heat coach Juwan Howard who was selected in the second round of the 2018 G League Draft.

Marcus Lee is a 6-10 rookie forward out of California who was in camp with Miami. He is currently recovering from a knee injury suffered in the preseason with the Heat.

DeAndre Liggins is a 6-6 veteran guard who begins his third tour with the Skyforce after spending last season with Milwaukee and New Orleans.

Yante Maten is a 6-8 rookie forward out of Georgia. He is one of the two players that are on a two-way contract with the Miami Heat.

Malik Newman is a 6-3 rookie guard out of Kansas. He was also with Miami during the preseason.

Bubu Palo is a 6-1 guard and is embarking on his fifth season with the Skyforce and is among the franchise all-time top ten in free throw attempts and free throws made.

Rodney Pryor is a 6-5 guard who was with the Skyforce last season and is in his second professional season out of Georgetown.

Rodney Purvis is a 6-4 guard who arrived via trade with the Lakeland Magic. He was called up to the Orlando Magic at the end of last season.

Raphiael Putney is a 6-10 forward who was with Erie last season and previous G League all-star. His rights were traded to Grand Rapids, then to Sioux Falls for the returning rights to Matt Williams, Jr.

Duncan Robinson is a 6-8 rookie forward out of Michigan. He is the second of two that are on a two-way contract with the Miami Heat.

Jeylyn Sharpe is a 6-4 player from Rogers State who advanced to Skyforce training camp as a local tryout. He completed his college career in 2017 at the Division 2 institution in Oklahoma.

Gary Talton is a 6-1 guard who advanced to the Skyforce training camp through a local tryout. However, he has played in the G League with Rio Grande Valley, Fort Wayne, Grand Rapids, and Delaware.

Gerard Tarin is a 6-9 rookie forward who advanced to Skyforce training camp as a local tryout player out of Nova Southeastern. The Sharks are a Division 2 school in Florida.