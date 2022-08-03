If you've had your fill of these searing hot summer days already and you're looking for something to help cool you down, the thought of Halloween might do the trick.

The weather that comes along with the Halloween holiday might sound like a real treat to some of us right about now, especially after these 100+ degree days.

As crazy as it seems, Halloween is actually less than 3-months away! And the gang at the Great Plains Zoo and Delbridge Museum are already making plans to scare the bejeebers out of you and all the animals at the zoo during their annual ZooBoo event.

According to Dakota News Now, the crew at the zoo has plans to make the family-friendly ZooBoo 2022 event the best, most community-inclusive ZooBoo to date. And they're asking area businesses and organizations to help join in the fun.

What's planned?

Well, for starters, this year, there will be no sponsorship fee for participating businesses. Instead, the crew at the zoo is requesting that businesses involved simply pick a theme and decorate their booth. Then have people on hand to pass out candy over the three-day event.

Something else that's new for this year's ZooBoo is the People’s Choice and Zookeepers Choice awards. The zoo will be handing out prizes for the best booth decorations.

What are the dates for ZooBoo 2022?

This year's ZooBoo is a 3-day event to be held on Friday (October 28) from 5:30-8:30 PM. Saturday (October 29) from 10:00-4:00 PM, and Sunday (October 30) from 10:00-4:00 PM.

Those businesses interested in participating in ZooBoo 2022 are asked to reach out to Denise at (605) 367.7003 x. 111 or email her at DDePaolo@GPZoo.org.

The registration deadline is Friday, September 9th.

Source: Dakota News Now

