Green Bay Packers Finalize Kickoff Times for Preseason Schedule

The NFL Regular season schedule release was last week, but preseason game times had yet to be decided for many teams.

On Thursday, the Green Bay Packers finalized the least important part of their 2023 schedule, as the team announced the kickoff times for the three preseason games this Fall.

The Packers will have a road contest to start the preseason at Cincinnati before hosting the New England Patriots and the Seattle Seahawks.

Get our free mobile app

Here are all of the details for the 2023 preseason of the Green Bay Packers:

Week 1 - @ Cincinnati Bengals - Friday, August 11th - 6:00 CT

Week 2 - vs. New England Patriots - Saturday, August 19th - 7:00 CT

Week 3 - vs. Seattle Seahawks - Saturday, August 26th - 12:00 CT

It's a great home slate for the preseason for Packers fans, as the team plays host to a pair of historic franchises, while traveling to face off with one of the top teams in the AFC in the Cincinnati Bengals.

The Green Bay Packers have a ton of questions heading into the season, and will have an opportunity to answer a good deal of them in the preseason.

The Packers open the regular season with a pair of road games, at Chicago in Week 1, and at Atlanta in Week 2 before opening their regular season home slate in Week 3 against the New Orleans Saints.

You can listen to Green Bay Packers Football all season long on ESPN 102.3 AM 1000 KSOO!

Source: Packers.com